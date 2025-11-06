‘It feels good to give back:’ Nashville church steps up to feed neighbors in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s no secret — times are tough for many families across Middle Tennessee. With SNAP benefits being cut and food prices on the rise, more people are struggling to buy groceries. And not everyone has transportation to make it to a food pantry.

Even before the government shutdown, members of Corinthian Baptist Church in North Nashville noticed that more and more people in their community were struggling with food insecurity — including 74-year-old Debrah Reid Jones.

“When I get my check, I notice — oh my God — I’m going to be in the same situation as other people who need food, because I need to take my money and pay bills,” Jones said.

To help, the church launched a meals ministry over the summer — not knowing just how much it would soon be needed.

“It always feels good to give back,” said church member Quintina Waller. “We were here way before the SNAP situation happened, so it makes us feel even better to keep doing it.”

Every Wednesday, volunteers gather to prepare hot meals.

“We have some good ham and cheese sandwiches,” Waller said with a smile. “But we’re not feeding them that this week.”

Because many people face transportation barriers, volunteers load up plates and deliver meals directly to those in need. The church also hands out boxes filled with nonperishable food donated by Second Harvest Food Bank.

Those meals are delivered throughout Davidson County — including to residents at Hadley Park Towers, a senior housing community.

“We have residents here that can’t get out and don’t have family members to come see them,” said Mary Brown, president of the resident association.

With no word on when SNAP benefits might be restored — or when grocery prices might ease — volunteers said the demand for food assistance will only continue to grow.

“I’m very blessed and still thankful,” Jones said. “But I’m hoping and praying that everybody is doing the same thing. Stay prayed up, and God will prevail.”

Since the ministry’s success, other churches have reached out to Corinthian Baptist Church, hoping to partner with them to reach even more people in the community. The church has requested 1,200 food boxes to distribute over the next few months to those in need.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy