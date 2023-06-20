'It feels good to prove people wrong': Antioch teen thrives in theater, shakes off the bullies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He is an up-and-coming triple-threat performer based in Middle Tennessee. His talents are not the only thing to be respected, but his ability to go after what he wants despite the naysayers.

Bryson Williams a soon-to-be freshman at Antioch High School can not only sing, act and dance, but can show his bullies they cannot phase him.

If you have ever been in theater, you can recall that butterfly feeling before stepping on stage.

"It's nerve-wracking," Bryson said.

His Dad, Brandon, describes him as a ball of energy.

"I wish I could bottle it up and sell it," Brandon said.

He remembers when he first saw Bryson on stage, and it almost made him cry. He has always been a character and drawn to the arts.

Bryson wants to be on Broadway, but the path there is not an easy one. Brandon said his son started getting bullied in his 4th-grade year.

"I think because he was a little different from the other you know little boys," Brandon said.

Bryson said he did not want to play sports. He wanted to be different and do plays. He did not let the bullies get to him. Lessons from his dad probably helped with that.

"It's not about what people call you, it's what you answer to," Brandon said.

Bryson found his answer in theater. He not only performed in TPAC’s Disney Musical in Schools Program, but also spent time this summer working on his craft in musical theater camp.

Helping kids find themselves and find what they are interested in and supporting them in that and giving them a space to do that is so important,"Senior Director of Education and Community Engagement for TPAC Kristin Horsley said.

Bryson definitely found his place. Center stage and heading for Broadway.

Kristin said they are in the planning stages of next year with two weeks of theater camp in June and one week in July. They also have workshops throughout the year if you are interested in getting your child involved.