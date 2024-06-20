"It feels like home": Clarksville Juneteenth festival brings community together

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, many came together to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in our country.

Dozens celebrated at a Juneteenth festival at the Clarksville Speedway and Fairgrounds.

"It feels like home. You have everybody here, it feels like family," said the event's organizer, Juanita Charles.

She's the founder of Manifest Magic, a nonprofit working to overcome racial and gender barriers. She started the event in 2021, shortly after Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday.

"Celebrating Emancipation Day isn't just for Black people, but it's for everybody, because Black history is American history," she explained.

While the fairgrounds, packed with food, art, entertainment and nearly 75 vendors, made it a wonderland for the kids, it was also a special moment for those who understand the meaning of this holiday.

"I'm very thankful for this day," said one attendee, Sherita Hite. "It's been a long time, and now it is a holiday so you gotta give thanks."

Many said it was not only about getting the community together in one happy, safe space, but also about educating about their past, celebrating their present and looking forward to their future.

The Equity Alliance, a Tennessee nonprofit that educates people on how to get involved politically, added they registered 25 voters today at the event.