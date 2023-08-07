'It felt like an earthquake': Murfreesboro police investigating after driver hits home and takes off

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver left a mess at a Murfreesboro home after a hit-and-run.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officers collected evidence after the 3:40 a.m. crash which suggests a silver-colored Nissan hit the house. While firefighters were stabilizing the home to make it safe, officers discovered a Nissan emblem and a driver-side mirror.

The Boydston family is renting the home on Antebellum Drive. They only moved in about one month ago.

On Sunday morning, they had no idea what shook the house.

"I just thought lightning, and I'm not going to go out there unless I see fire or smell fire," said Irene Boydston.

Fortunately, no one was hurt when the driver plowed through their yard into their dining room and then the garage.

Irene's daughter's room is situated above the garage.

"We've lived in California, so we've had a few earthquakes. She said it felt like an earthquake. That's how hard he hit it," Boydston said.

In an unexpected turn of events, Boydston told NewsChannel 5 the driver returned to the home to apologize.

"He said he has been living in this neighborhood for about 24 hours, so he lives in this neighborhood now and so he said he was looking for his dog and somehow he came around that curve and lost control," she said.

Police have not been able to corroborate the story the driver told. Investigating officers are trying to reach out to the driver for an interview. The driver could face leaving the scene of an accident and property damage charges.