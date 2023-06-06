It is budget season at Metro Council: Here is what we are watching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will be taking a look at some big numbers and are deciding how your taxpayer money is being spent.

The big thing that is on the agenda Tuesday night is the operating budget that was proposed by Mayor Cooper. It is coming in at $3.2 billion. This budget is up more than 6% from last year.

Some of the big line items included in the budget are money set aside for Metro Police and Nashville Fire pay increase, more than $10 million each.

Another big increase that could be coming down the pipe is the nearly $100 million in additional funds for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

There is also additional money coming for metro employees, that includes MNPS employees. 4% for cost of living adjustments and 3% step pay raises. The budget would kick in on the 1st if passed.

Another big thing on the agenda Tuesday is the capital improvements budget. This is basically a list of wants and is a five-year planning document. If a project is on the list, it does not mean it is getting the money, but to be considered by the city it needs to be on the list. This budget needs to be approved by the 15th.

Both of the budgets need three votes to pass.