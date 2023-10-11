'It is crazy': Around Middle Tennessee, there are far more young kids than child care spots

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some parents get on child care wait-lists the moment they find out they're pregnant.

In Middle Tennessee, there are far more kids than child care spots.

In child care deserts, the state is trying to make what's available more accessible to low-income families.

As of October 1, any child care agency in Tennessee that accepts families in the child care payment assistance program is receiving increased reimbursement rates.

Parents in the Smart Steps program are eligible for the reimbursement. To be accepted into the program, there are a few criteria. Income needs to be below the 85th percentile of State Median Income. They must have children six weeks to five-years-old or children who go to school (or both), and work 30 hours or more a week.

Reimbursement is only an option if the child's child care provider is part of the child care assistance program.

"If they've done that and they're contracted with us to accept those subsidy payments, then as low-income families get enrolled with those providers we can provide our rates directly to that provider on behalf of the families," said Jude White, the Assistant Commissioner of Child Care and Community Services for the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

Recently, TDHS published this map. It shows the child care deserts in the state. After taking a look, it's clear the demand outweighs the supply.

Just in Kingston Springs, there is a need for 280 more child care spots.

Sycamore Trails Nature School and Child Care has been open for 20 years. There is a two year waitlist.

"Since Friday, I've had nine messages for child care from part time to full-time, from infants to four-year-olds," said Judy Richards, owner. "It is crazy."

According to Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, the average annual price of center-based care is $11,068 for infants and $10,184 for toddlers.

If you're thinking about starting or expanding a child care agency, there is grant money available. Through the Establishment and Expansion Grants program, you can apply for dollars for things like furniture, equipment, and curriculum costs.

