'It is frustrating' Clarksville's Woodstock neighborhood is bracing for flooding, again

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the next few days, severe weather is a risk all across our viewing area. But the biggest area of concern may be up in Clarksville. The community is expected to get several inches of rain, on top of all the flooding they had back in February.

The Pearson family, who lives in Clarksville's Woodstock neighborhood, is still in the process of cleaning up from the last time their home flooded. "We still need to finish cleaning things up. [My husband] doesn’t even still know what works, what doesn’t work," said Sharon Pearson, who has lived in the neighborhood for years.

NewsChannel 5 first met the Pearsons back in February, when their neighborhood was so flooded, they sent their son-in-law and daughter out on kayaks to learn if the main level of their home was underwater. "So nothing in the kitchen or the living room?" asked Sharon.

"Nothing, everything in the house is dry," said Paul Jennings, Sharon's son-in-law, over a shortwave radio.

With several inches of rain in the forecast for Clarksville, the Pearson family spent Wednesday placing sandbags around the places of their home that are the most vulnerable to floodwater. "We have sandbags, which is a step ahead of last time," Sharon told us. "We’re going to put them in front of all three garage doors."

The family is also working to transport all of their yard equipment and vehicles to higher ground, so they don't get damaged again. "It is frustrating, it is very frustrating," said Sharon.

Sharon certainly wishes this wasn't happening again, while they still recover. At least this time around, they have a plan. "We’re just praying the rain doesn’t get this high again," she said. "You just gotta keep your faith in God and pray it all works out."

The rest of the community prepares

This comes as the rest of Clarksville also prepares for the worst. The city's street department has been working around the clock to prep those sandbags and deliver them to areas that are in low-lying areas where residents requested them.

Montgomery County's Highway Department is also distributing sandbags to areas of Montgomery County that don't fall within city limits.

The Clarksville Street Department is also checking stormwater structures, ditches, basins and injection wells to make sure they are clear of any debris in advance of the storms.

"As we have done before, we will mobilize all resources at our disposal in the face of what is forecast to be another natural disaster. Flooding is one aspect, but there are also possible severe storms to take into consideration beginning Wednesday evening," said Jimmy Settle, spokesperson for the City of Clarksville. "The City of Clarksville remains vigilant and weather-aware at this time."

Flooding along the Cumberland River and Red River is expected to be an issue as well. If river level forecasts hold, homes, farms, and parks along the river basin could experience flooding.

