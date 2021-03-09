'It is so freeing.' Fully vaccinated people can begin gathering indoors without masks, CDC says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fully vaccinated people are now getting the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to resume some normal activities.

On Monday, the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated can gather inside, without a mask with people from a single household that are healthy.

Nashville couple Ed and Kaye Houk are excited to make plans again with their nine grandchildren.

"They've been sad," said Kaye Houk. "They've wished for more [visits]."

The 72-year-old and her 75-year-old husband have hosted family at their home, but kept gatherings outside during the pandemic.

"We spent more time on our deck last year probably of all the previous years combined," said Ed Houk.

Ed Houk has been fully vaccinated since January. Kaye has received both doses and will be fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

According to the CDC, to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks need to lapse after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or your single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"It is so freeing," said Kaye Houk.

Vaccinated people should still wear a face covering in public and avoid non-essential travel, according to the CDC.

In Tennessee, roughly 8% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.