It is your right. How to appeal the assessed value of your Nashville property, after many values increased 45%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Property Assessor's office is starting to get calls as homeowners receive their new property valuations, with some expressing concerns about how the increases could affect their future.

Assessment notices were mailed on Friday, but property owners can view their new values immediately online. Residents can access this information by going to the Real Property Search section of the assessor's website.

Results are in for the county-wide reassessment required by Tennessee law, which must occur at least every six years.

Since the 2021 assessment, the county-wide median property value increase stands at a staggering 45%.

"Some of the more rural areas got most of the impact, in a sense, because there's a lot more vacant land there and God's not making any more land, right?" said Vivian Wilhoite with the Property Assessor's Office.

A heatmap released by the county highlights where the biggest increases were recorded. The council districts shaded in red saw average increases of up to 54%. The blue areas saw increases, too, just below the countywide average, for the most part.

The values for all 281,000+ parcels were mostly determined by recent neighborhood sales and building permit activity.

"One home that is new construction is not going to be the same and should not get the same increase as an old home, maybe built in the '60s and hasn't been renovated or changed," said Bess Knox, Lead Partner at BDG Partners.

BDG Partners Compass Real Estate is offering free assistance to homeowners questioning their new appraised value. Simply email tax@bdgpartners.com with your name, email, address, number of beds and baths, and square footage for help with your appeal.

"This is what we do all day, so we understand all the factors that go into what your true market value is. We can look at the age of the home and square footage, but there are even more details of what's been renovated and you've added on," Knox said.

Now through May 9, residents can request an Informal Review with the Assessor's Office by phone or online. Homeowners should be prepared to provide sales data and details about any home updates.

For those who prefer an in-person option, Formal Appeal appointments with the Metro Board of Equalization or a Hearing Officer open May 12.

"We want people to be able to exercise their right and not feel as if they're intimidated by the process... Please appeal if you don't feel like the value should be what we say that it is," Wilhoite said.

These 2025 property assessments will eventually help determine how much residents pay in property taxes.

By law, when property values go up, the tax rate must go down, so cities cannot make more money from reappraisals.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell says he expects a historically low rate, but higher property values mean some residents may still pay more in taxes.

Meanwhile, Davidson County is moving to a shorter, 3-year reassessment cycle. The next county-wide appraisal will be in 2028.

