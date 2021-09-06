'It just was so odd' Mystery boom shakes homes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A loud boom in Clarksville shook some homes, and it has residents perplexed.

On Labor Day, people were out boating and enjoying time with friends and family. In Montgomery County, the entire town is wondering why the weekend started off with a boom.

Rattray heard about the loud boom. It happened Saturday evening around 10 o'clock. "A lot of people are obviously saying the conspiracy theory of aliens because you’ve got to have some crazy in the mix," Stephanie Rattray said.

People across the county called 911 when they heard it according to police. They said Fort Campbell wasn't running any training exercises because they're on a 4-day weekend.

Stephanie Rattray said, "I think it was probably somebody playing around with Tannerite because it’s Labor Day weekend and everyone wants to have fun."

Law enforcement officers searched for hours but didn't find anything. Residents were left to wonder what happened. Stephanie Rattray said, "It’s kinda funny that it’s the biggest thing right now."

In one surveillance video, courtesy of you Heather Rooney, you see a bright flash at the same time of the sound. In another home surveillance video, you hear the boom in the distance. Dee Boaz thought it was a boat explosion, so she looked down the Cumberland River, but didn't see anything. Boaz said, "It just was so odd."

She also smelled something strange. "Not a normal kind of odor," Boaz said.

Police said no injuries were reported, and no one called them about property damage. The boom remains a mystery. "In Clarksville, there’s probably other things going on, but that takes the cake," Rattray said.