'It looked like a Jim Crow-era trial': Tennessee Black Caucus calls expulsion of two members racist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The political fallout over expelling two Democrats, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, over a protest they lead last week on the Tennessee House floor, only continues to grow.

Both political parties appear to be fundraising and pointing fingers over who is at fault.

"They’re expelling me today, but they can’t expel our movement," said former Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville, shortly after his expulsion Thursday.

"This is wrong, this is unjust and this is not the way it has to be," added former Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, after his expulsion.

On Thursday evening, the third member of the so-called Tennessee Three, Representative Gloria Johnson, gave her theory on why she was spared but the others weren't.

"I will answer your question. It might have to do with the color of our skin," said Rep. Johnson, a Democrat from Knoxville.

On Friday morning, the Tennessee Black Caucus took it a step further.

"I’m asking folks, who are mad, to stay mad," said Rep. Sam McKenzie, the Chairman of the Tennessee Black Caucus and a Democrat from Knoxville.

"It looked like a Jim Crow-era trial. We saw two black men fighting for their careers, fighting for their reputations, fighting for their political lives," said Rep. Jesse Chism, the Vice Chairman and a Democrat from Memphis.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper claimed Pearson and Jones received different treatment.

"Looking at two Black men expelled, and the white woman’s still here. America is watching, and I asked them to be on the right side of history. They decided not to. That is their actions," said Camper, who is also a Democrat from Memphis.

On Thursday night, House Republicans claimed it wasn't about race.

"I don’t think it was due to the color of her skin," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, a Republican from Crossville. "I know that’s what the national media and some others are going to run with. I just don’t think that’s accurate at all. I think that’s moving the country in a direction that was not representative on the floor. They were all three put up. They were all three able to present."

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, a Republican from Sumner County, says he spoke to members who didn't vote to expel Johnson, and they told him they made their decision based off of video evidence.

"When they watched that video, they did not see Rep. Johnson yelling, they did not see her with a sign, they did not see her with a bullhorn. They did see the other two members. Our members took into account the evidence that was presented and that’s what they made their decision on," said Lamberth.

Now the question becomes, with both parties seemingly at each others' throats now more than ever, how do they move forward to address important topics like the aftermath of The Covenant School shooting?

There was a lot of talk, but only time will tell about the action.

"Making sure that our schools are safer, our communities are safer and that we make sure every single child in this state knows they are safe at school," said Rep. Lamberth.

"The opportunity is before them — we’ve always been ready, we’ve always had an open door, we’ve always had policy. So if they really want to do something -- they will find the courage," said Rep. Camper.

When it comes to gun legislation, Republican Sen. Todd Gardehire, a Republican from Chattanooga and the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has vowed to not hear any gun legislation this session. He claims it would be inappropriate following the Covenant shooting.

Democrats vow to find another route to pass reform initiatives.