'It makes a difference.' Neighborhood libraries in some Nashville communities need books

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Have you been on a walk around your neighborhood and seen a box of free books set up?

Neighborhood libraries build community improve literacy and sometimes remind people that reading is fun.

A book-sharing box in South Nashville is getting so popular that almost weekly it requires a restock. When I saw that it keeps running out of books, I thought it was important to get the word out.

The box is on Wallace Road near Linbar Drive, and according to the council person in that district, it's empty all the time. Councilwoman Sandra Sepulveda added that the Southeast Branch Library is the closest library by bus. To get there from this area, I discovered that bus riders first have to go downtown and transfer buses.

Access to books is important for many reasons, especially in communities where it takes extra effort to get new books.

"I think that it makes a difference," said Sean Lester, a local resident. "Especially when parents are trying to help their kids read or might not necessarily be able to go to the bookstore or to the public branch."

I was glad to find the box on Wallace Road was full when we went out to chat with people in the neighborhood.

We know you want to make a positive difference in the community. By donating to a library box in a neighborhood with limited access to books, you could help open more doors for others. Books in languages other than English and for readers of all ages are appreciated.

For a map of most neighborhood libraries visit Little Free Library.

