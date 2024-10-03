'It really can encourage and motivate them." How magic is helping heal patients receiving occupational therapy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a trauma or an injury, occupational therapy might be necessary.

For some, the therapy might include riding horses or working in a pool with a therapist. When we learned about Magic Therapy™ we had to know more.

Renowned illusionist and researcher Dr. Kevin Spencer showed soon-to-be occupational therapists at Nashville State Community College how magic can be used as a rehabilitation tool. He came up with Magic Therapy in rehab following a serious car accident.

"Magic was meaningful and purposeful for me," said Kevin Spencer. "In learning those simple little magic tricks, I was able to improve my cognition, motor skills, and communications and it gave me a reason to engage with people."

Spencer says research shows Magic Therapy offers benefits such as reduced pain levels and improved patient engagement.

Because of outreach from the education team at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, the Magic Therapy program was brought to NSCC.

"Nashville is a wonderful setting for any kind of creative pursuit especially something as unique as marrying creativity with healing," said Roberta Ciuffo, TPAC Chief Inclusive Arts Officer.

In collaboration with institutions like TSU, Belmont University, and Meharry Medical College, this program is gaining traction in both clinical and academic settings around Nashville.

Like other therapies, NSCC students see magic's value, especially with kids.

"There are definitely moments where I could see the children being excited about," said Chris Menn. "They're learning and they don't even realize they're learning.

Latiera Manuel is also a student in the class.

"I was gonna say it takes their mind off of it — the therapy aspect. I's more fun based," Latiera Manuel said.

While Magic Therapy may not always work like magic it's sure to lift spirits.

"The more they're successful with one thing and they see the kind of praise they get off that.. it really can encourage and motivate them in so many other areas of their life," Spencer said.

