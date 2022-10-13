"It was a first-time experience, and I hope it’s my last": Manchester community cleaning up after storm damage

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong winds from Wednesday night's storms left behind some serious damage in Manchester.

First responders worked hard overnight and into Thursday morning trying to clear the debris and power lines from roadways.

Hollie Vaughn was home when a tree came crashing into her home. She said it's the scariest thing she's been through as a homeowner.

"It was a first-time experience, and I hope it’s my last," Vaughn said.

The tree left a hole in her roof, and she had to call the fire department for help.

“I’m so thankful they were able to come out. Not only did they get the tree off, they put a tarp over the roof. They anchored it down so the wind wouldn’t blow it," Vaughn said.

Her neighbors had tree limbs scattered across their yard, but the bulk of the damage in Manchester was at the intersection of McMinnville Highway and Interstate drive.

Part of the Coffee Farmers Co-op’s roof was torn off; across the street, the strong winds pealed the brick off a storage building and left behind lots of debris.

"There would be streets perfectly fine or neighborhoods perfectly fine, then you go over here and have trees down. Big trees," Manchester's Vice Mayor Mark Messick said.

Vice Mayor Messick is grateful to everyone that's stepped up to help.

“I’m blessed it wasn’t over a bedroom. We were all able to get in our beds. We never lost power last night, so I’m thankful for that," Vaughn explained.

All the roads around Manchester are back open, and most of the 8,000 customers who lost power have it back on. There are no injuries to report.