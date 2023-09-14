It was her first Nashville mayoral race. She wanted to make sure others voted, too.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a busy day inside the headquarters of the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

"Writing handwritten postcards increases voter turnout tremendously so that’s what we’ve been focusing on for months now," said Luis Mata, the policy coordinator for TIRRC.

Mata said the group has made calls and texted voters about Election Day.

"To make sure, they have the tools and voting is as accessible as possible to everybody, especially our Black and brown communities," Mata said.

They also do last-minute canvassing to reach eligible voters.

"I get to let other people know that they should go out and vote because their opinion matters," volunteer Tiya Guye said.

Voter Karla MacIntyre credits the organization for making her dreams become a reality. Thursday was the first time she had voted in a mayoral race.

"When I was a youth member, I was undocumented, so TIRCC really provided the tools and resources to know what my rights were growing up," MacIntyre said.

MacIntyre wanted nothing more than to be able to vote, and a few years back, she was able to do so.

"I hoped and dreamed that one day of that possibility. The feeling that I got was bittersweet because I was finally getting help to fill out voter registration card," she said.

She thinks groups like TIRRC are essential to let everyone know regardless of their background it’s a right as a citizen to let access voting rights.

No matter the outcome of the race, MacIntyre believes it really does make a difference.

“I want everyone to feel that same pride and joy I get from being able to submit the ballot and put that white piece of paper in the machine and getting congratulated.”