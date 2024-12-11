It was the only option for groceries for some Nashville families. How you can help now that it is gone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sudden closure of Dollar General in South Nashville has big implications. It was the only place many families could get to.

As I reported last week, the Dollar General on Lafayette Street closed permanently without warning. It's believed rampant crime at the store, including thefts, assaults, and robberies, led to its closure.

"There were talks about a community safety plan being created, but it never got off the ground. Nothing ever happened," said Jameaka Usher.

Jameaka Usher is a long-time resident at Sudekum Apartments. She's very involved.

Not only was Dollar General convenient, but it was also the only store with food within a two-mile radius.

"It is a state of emergency. I wish we could call FEMA. If FEMA could do that — I wish we could," Usher said.

Usher and her team at Raphah Institute decided at this year's frozen turkey and warm clothes drive for the neighborhood it makes sense to give out canned goods too.

"I think that given Dollar General has closed — and this is something we typically don't do — I think it makes sense this year," said Travis Claybrooks.

Travis Claybrooks is the founder and CEO of the Raphah Institute. He was a Metro Nashville police officer before starting the organization. Its flagship program is the Restorative Justice Diversion Program.

"With access to this resource gone, you have the Whole Foods on Broadway. However, if you live in public housing, even if you could get there, you may not be able to access it because Whole Foods is expensive. Then there's the Kroger on 8th Avenue, which is just over three miles away. That may not seem far, but if you don't have your own vehicle and must rely on public transportation, the shortest bus ride to that Kroger takes about 20 minutes, and you must walk about eight or nine of those minutes. Plus, you have to take two buses — you have to transfer — which adds another 19 minutes," Claybrooks said.

People who want to donate non-perishable goods can bring them to the Church of the Messiah on Friday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to attend the event, Turkey and Dressing, on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As we have reported, this area is considered a food desert. What that means is a large share of low-income residents are more than one mile from the nearest supermarket.

It's hard to imagine that Middle Tennessee has several food deserts, but when we looked at the data, that is what we found. According to the USDA Food Access Research Atlas, there are low-income families in North Nashville, around Antioch, Smyrna, Gallatin, and Lebanon who are more than one mile from the nearest supermarket.

