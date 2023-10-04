'It was very much on a whim!': Duo skateboarding from Nashville to Baton Rouge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may have done a little traveling along the Natchez Trace, but the way two men are taking it on is commanding attention.

"A lot of people haven't seen it before," smiled Justin Bright, standing over a longboard skateboard. "Usually scrunched eyebrows is how they react first."

"They generally give us some puzzled looks," agreed Moondog Roop.

The way Moondog and Justin travel tends to invite questions.

"Where do you sleep? What do you eat?" Justin said.

They said feel free to ask if you can catch them.

"It's basically self-supported skateboard riding across country on open roads," said Justin.

"It's kinda like when you're a kid, and your mom yells for you to go inside," Moondog added. "It's kinda like that, but we don't have to go inside. We just keep hanging out."

Justin and Moondog have each previously skated across Florida.

"And then Moondog and I went to New Mexico and skated 500 miles from the Mexico border to Colorado," Justin said.

"As one does!" Moondog laughed. "It was very much on a whim."

Now, they're on a new journey. Moondog and Justin are starting on the Natchez Trace in Nashville and are planning to end up in Baton Rouge. They're planning to go 30 to 50 miles a day.

"That's gonna take us through three states," said Moondog.

"I think it's around 600 miles total," Justin added. "Maybe two weeks or so. Some days you're not going very far cause it's all uphill. Some days you're flying cause you're downhill. We're usually just camping off the road, wherever the sun sets and where we're at."

We asked the motivation for the trip.

"I don't really know why, honestly," laughed Justin.

"I think, really, cause it's fun!" Moondog added.

"There is no point," Justin continued. "It's completely random. When I talk to people on the road, it's genuine and authentic."

"I think it really does help show what people are really like," Moondog said.

"Wheels on pavement, it's unmatched," said Justin. "It's the best feeling. It beats walkin'! Yeah."