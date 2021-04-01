'It will have some effect.' Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments could be delayed after doses botched

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just as it was becoming more convenient to get a COVID-19 vaccine, 15 million Johnson & Johnson shots had to be thrown-out after a mix-up at a manufacturing facility.

Any COVID-19 vaccine sent to your pharmacy or local health department must come from a manufacturing plant that is FDA-approved.

The plant where the contamination happened was Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. It was seeking authorization.

"That was in a facility that has not even been licensed yet to produce the vaccine, so not sure what that will really mean as far as the supply chain goes," said Dr. Gil Wright, Interim Metro Public Health Director. "I'm sure it will have some effect, but at this point, no clear idea on that."

Just two weeks ago, 10,000 people got the J&J vaccine at Nissan Stadium. Metro health officials certified nothing was wrong with those shots.

"The 10,000 people who did receive the vaccine... they received good vaccine," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

Jahangir said all three vaccines approved for emergency use are worth getting. He said the mix-up in Baltimore demonstrates that it is smart to get any COVID-19 vaccine when you can.

"I think it shows the critical nature of supply chains, and why when there is vaccine available now everyone should get it, because you never know what's going to happen," Jahangir said.

J&J vaccine continues to be manufactured in Europe, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.