It won't be long before we're talking about icy roads, so what about last year's potholes?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students and parents are back on the roads with the return to school, part of the morning commute.

Since we know many of you are still talking about the potholes, we asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation if you can expect paving crews on the roads too.

"Once potholes get down it takes them so long to get that work in, getting them back filled and stuff," said driver Kenneth Johnson. "Especially down Murfreesboro Road —from downtown all the way up to La Vergne — all you see is potholes all the way. It's never been filled."

You deserve safe roads, after all, your tax dollars help pay for them.

From TDOT, I received a link to a 31-page spreadsheet listing every pavement project for the next three years. There are countless paving operations funded from now through 2026. However, the packet doesn't list specific start dates. It is also important to note that ever-changing pavement conditions, the available budget, and market influences could require the plan to change.

Your best bet to see the projects happening in the next seven days is to check the scheduled lane closures published every Thursday.

If you are wondering if the summer heat affects paving operations, TDOT says dry and warm conditions are preferred. The real problem is the winter months when asphalt plants close and it takes longer to heat materials to patch potholes.

People who want to report maintenance issues on highways can contact the department's toll-free hotline (833-TDOT-FIX) or fill out an online maintenance request form.

