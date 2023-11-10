'It's a dream come true!' Family provided Legacy House Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's always a joy to watch as someone's life is changed. That's what took place Thursday in south Nashville in an effort that's spanning across the country.

"We come from zero," said Capri Bishop. "We've come a long way, through ups and downs and trials and tribulations, but we held on to God."

Capri said she's lived all over the city over the years. Finding affordable housing in Nashville to make a permanent home has always been a struggle for her.

"We give up when we feel like there's no hope and no help out here for us," she said.

Capri wanted better for her daughter Larrika. Thursday afternoon, Capri and Larrika walked to the porch of a house in the J.C. Napier neighborhood to see Larrika's new modern home.

"I have to thank God," Capri told a crowd gathered outside. "God first. All you in this yard today, thank you, thank you, thank you, for my daughter, for this home. Dreams are possible and don't give up on your dreams.

Larrika was being provided the fully furnished Legacy House Nashville. It's possible through the land being leased through a Community Land Trust run by The Housing Fund nonprofit and the work of architecture and design film Moody Nolan. Moody Nolan managing partner Brian Tibbs said it's the second house they're gifting to a family at 12 sites across the US.

"Moody Nolan is the largest African American-owned architectural firm in the country," said Tibbs. "Architects can make a real impact for the affordable housing process by creating a house that we designed, and we totally gifted to The Housing Fund."

Larrika walked us through the home she was selected to receive.

"We're seeing something that will impact a family and hopefully change generations and generations to come," said Tibbs. "I hope this is a catalyst for builders and designers all over Nashville to do things like this."

"Oh, it's just beautiful," said Capri. "It's a dream come true. That's what it is. It's a dream. God is blessing my family. My daughter wanted to give up plenty of times. Sometimes we have to learn to wait. I'm grateful and happy for my daughter, and I'm happy that she finally has her dream."

This homeownership program was eligible for individuals or families making below 80% of Nashville's median income.

Of course, many organizations donated their time and resources to make this happen. The partners for The Legacy Project include Moody Nolan, The Housing Fund, RK Junior LLC, Dynamix Engineering, EMC Structural Engineers, EDGE Landscape Architecture, Daltile, Catalyst Design Group, Rackley Roofing, Graham's Living, Nashville Tree Conservation Corps, Gotcha Covered, Shaw Contract, Lighting Systems of Columbus, and Miller Knoll.