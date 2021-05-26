'It’s a team effort.' High school football player participates in Novavax vaccine trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high school football player is participating in a vaccine trial to give back to the community.

Clinical Research Associates is currently enrolling adolescents ages 12 to 17 in phase 3 of the Novavax vaccine trial.

The deadline is quickly approaching at Clinical Research Associates which is why AJ Coleman wants to encourage other kids to do it too.

"It’s not about you, it’s about people around you in your community, the people you hang around, it’s not a self-effort, it’s a team effort," said Coleman.

The 16-year-old plays football at Lipscomb Academy. What's unique is his sister, Augtonia Coleman, was actually in the Pfizer study.

"It’s definitely more comforting because she’s right there next to me, and we’re going through the same thing, so it’s definitely a very comforting feeling," said Coleman.

Augtonia found out she's been vaccinated since February. AJ is still in the middle of his trial.

"Ultimately, it’s about making sure that everybody has the opportunity to avoid this deadly virus, and if that means we can take time out of day to click a couple buttons for our e-diary, or come to our visits here, then that’s okay with us," Augtonia Coleman said. "It really should just be about civic duty."

As a big sister, she likes that her brother is monitored closely. "Obviously we both have underlying conditions so that was my concern. First, we need to be under a doctor’s case," Coleman said.

Contributing to science is a team effort which is something AJ and Augtonia understand. "This is definitely a prime opportunity,” Coleman said.

When Pfizer opened up to teens, several trial participants dropped out to get vaccinated instead, so there are now openings. Again, that deadline for 12 to 17-year-olds is Friday. Click here form to sign up form.