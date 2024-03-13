'It’s about the heart and soul of the people': Chapel Hart reflects on diversity in country music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Debates over the boundaries of country music and who belongs in the genre continues to simmer. The conversation reached a a boiling point when global icon Beyoncé decided to make a new Country album.

Many music critics believe Queen Bey's presence is uplifting other Black women in Country, like the independent band Chapel Hart.

Not too long ago, that were singing along Broadway in Nashville in the bars with the windows open. The trio hailing from Mississippi with Louisiana roots, chasing dreams has been a relentless pursuit. "We're standing here in front of Ole Red, and we remember playing here all the time probably like three years ago," recalls Chapal Hart member Danica Hart.

The trio, comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, has encountered numerous hurdles along their journey.

"We've probably been coming to Nashville since like 2017, and we're like listen to these songs we've written," shares Danica Hart. "The feedback we would get was it's good but. You should be writing with this person."

Yet, despite the challenges, the stage remains their sanctuary. "The only place that feels like home for Chapel Hart is the stage.

Their breakthrough came with an audition on America's Got Talent, where their authenticity came through.

"They just got us without the 'you need to be more like this' or 'you need to be more like this or look like this,'" expresses Danica.

Since then, the band has been relentless, performing across the world while confronting an industry not always welcoming to diversity.

"We're just country artists, and it wasn't until later people were saying you're breaking barriers, and we didn't realize that was a thing, because our focus is the music" reflects Trea Swindle.

A study titled "Redlining in Country Music" revealed that in 2023, Black women received only 0.02% of all airplay. However, change is in the air.

"We get to be a part of the CMT Awards, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, but it all started right here," Danica Hart adds.

Especially with global superstars like Beyoncé embracing the genre, the spotlight is widening to include a more diverse array of talents.

"It's now putting the light on other Black country artists that have been here in the genre," acknowledged Devynn Hart.

For Chapel Hart, this is just the beginning. Everywhere they go fans can't get enough. They ran into several of them on Broadway. They are dedicated and their future shines bright.

"You've got to believe and work hard, that's the secret sauce," affirms the trio.

Currently, the group is in the process of working on their first Christmas album. Catch them performing at the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow and Friday, with tickets on sale now.