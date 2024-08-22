"It's amazing": New fire station opens in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of La Vergne opened a brand new fire station along Old Nashville Highway Wednesday.

Fire officials say the $12 million project, funded by the city, has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The brand new 28,000 square foot building has a new firetruck, four new bays, offices, training facilities, and a classroom that seats 120. It's a major upgrade from the old station on Stones River Road that was built back in the 1960's.

"Our old station that we came from was maybe 1,000, 1,200 square feet, with the same people running out of it...so it was tiny," explained Battalion Chief Cody Wilson.

He says the new station will help them respond to a growing number of emergencies.

"Year by year, it has grown drastically," Wilson commented on call volume. "One of the things we tried to do when we built, designed the station, was to design it for growth: Not what we need today, but what we need 5, 10 years from now."

Fire Chief Ronny Beasley adds with the extra space, they'll be hiring more firefighters to serve the community.

The new station is named for former Fire Chief Ricky McCormick, who passed away in 2018 but was a strong advocate for the new building.

