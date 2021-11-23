'It's beautiful.' Goodwill employee receives a car through Wheels-To-Work program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Goodwill employee can venture beyond the bus lines now that she has a new car in her life.

At a special ceremony on Tuesday, Sharon LaRocque received a 1998 Toyota Camry that was donated to Goodwill's Wheels-to-Work program.

"It is beautiful! I love it!" said Sharon LaRocque.

The 23-year-old car has only 54,000 miles on it.

"[It's] so nice that someone donated their car and it's going to help me so much. I really, really appreciate it," LaRocque said.

LaRocque, who works in Goodwill's e-commerce department, has been without a car for five years. She fell into hard times after relocating from Hawaii to Nashville. Since taking her job as a Goodwill jewelry sorter, she's walked two miles a day to be at work.

"In the winter, very cold, and in the summer-time very humid. It's not fun at all. I wouldn't wish it on anybody," LaRocque said.

LaRocque feels fortunate that her hard work has been recognized. She wishes the same for other people with the same work ethic.

"You've just got to keep hoping and keep going. It might take years, but it could happen," she said.

Since it was established in 2013, a total of 17 people, including LaRocque, have received vehicles through the Wheels-to-Work program. The program is dependent on the donation of vehicles in good condition. Find out more here.