It's been one month since Summer Wells disappeared

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one month since 5-year-old Summer Wells was last seen alive in Hawkins County, located in East Tennessee.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said between just his patrol division and school resource officers they've accumulated 3,200 hours and remember that’s not even everybody involved in the search for Summer. The sheriff said it’s a financial burden for the agency.

Summer's family said on June 15, Summer told them she was going inside their house after playing outside and hasn't been seen since. The Amber Alert was issued the following day.

Sky 5 Sky 5 flies over the area that's believed to be the last place Summer Wells was seen before she disappeared.

Massive amounts of tips have come in throughout the search. To date, the TBI said there have been 935 tips.

The sheriff said officers are searching on top of normal operations, mentioning this search is taking mental physical and emotional toll on the department with many officers having small kids and grandchildren.

While the search for Summer continues, there is also a continued search for a potential witness possibly driving a late 90's early 2000 red or maroon Toyota Tacoma that was in the area when she disappeared.

Right now, the sheriff said nothing is ruled out. If you have any information on this case or this witness, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.