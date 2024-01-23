'It's been terrible.' Lynnville hasn't had running water in three days

LYNNVILLE, TTenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people are without clean water following last week's deep freeze.

In Giles County, Lynnville is one community where virtually no one has running water.

"It's been terrible. You can't take a shower. You can't really cook," said Tina Hickman, a resident.

In the small, historic town, the railroad museum has become a command post. It's where Mayor Robert White, his wife, the city's small staff and some volunteers have been handing out bottled water the past three days.

"I can't tell you exactly how much water we have given out, but we don't want nobody to do without drinking water. It's a health thing. You have to have water," said Mayor Robert White.

Most of Lynnville's 550 residents get their water from the Fairview Utility District out of Pulaski. Several water main breaks due to the cold drained that supply. It will take time for tanks to fill back up, and Lynnville is at the end of the line.

Mayor White is thankful for the people donating cash and/or cases of water to the community in the meantime.

"We have a lot of good Christian people in town. If they know someone is in need they'll help," White said.

According to the Fairview Utility District, the situation is improving slightly.

The utility reminds people who do have water to help conserve the supply by not dripping their faucets anymore.