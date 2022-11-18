It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with Cheekwood's Holiday LIGHTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People can walk in a winter wonderland through over a million lights around Cheekwood's gardens for its Holiday LIGHTS special starting Saturday.

This is Cheekwods eighth year for Holiday LIGHTS. Families who have made this a family tradition can look forward to seeing some new features this year like the Bejeweled Bridge, as well as some favorites like the dancing lights., Christmas trains, and walk down Candy Cane Lane.

There are also other fun things to check out like visits with Santa on the weekends, the Holiday Marketplace, the beautiful decor in the Mansion, and s'mores and drink stations.

These dazzling lights will be on in Cheekwood nearly every evening through the beginning of January. Tickets start at $26.