It's College GameDay in Nashville! How Commodore fans showed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second time in school history, College GameDay is back at Vanderbilt University!

Plus, a win for the Commodores was a big deal Saturday, putting First Bank Stadium and Vanderbilt at the center of the college football universe.

College GameDay hasn’t been to Nashville since 2008 — seventeen years ago. At the time, the Commodores weren’t ranked in the top 10, and the stadium had just been renovated.

Teresa Kirby, a Vanderbilt alumni, says GameDay being back is a great thing for Music City.

"It's surreal, kind of, because they've been down for so many years, but now that we've got Clark Lee and Diego Pavia... and there's a buzz in the city about the football team," said Kirby.

"It showcases Nashville which is already a great city. Brings tourists in...it means a lot for the city for Vanderbilt to be successful," she added.

"It's the perfect time to be a Vanderbilt student," added a freshman at Vanderbilt, Ryan Leiderman.

"To experience that and to be at a school where football is becoming such a big thing, and to be part of that process is huge for me," said a transfer student, Julius Yang. "I feel like I'm part of the growth of Vanderbilt and it makes me feel really at home."

Vanderbilt will take on the Texas Longhorns next on November 1st.

