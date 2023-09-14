It's election day in Nashville! Polls open at 7 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The runoff election for mayor and metro council at large is today, September 14, and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find your polling location online if you aren't sure where to vote. You have to vote from your assigned polling location in order for it to count.

The remaining candidates for mayor are Alice Rolli and Freddie O'Connell. NewsChannel 5 sat down with each candidate individually before the election if you need to know more about them before heading to the polls.

There is a sample ballot online with all everyone in the runoff as well.

Be sure to tune in to our election coverage tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel5+ and streaming platforms, and from 8 to 9 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, NewsChannel 5+ and streaming platforms.