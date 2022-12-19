It's going to get ridiculously cold this weekend. Here are tips to protect your car for holiday travel.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's no other way to say it — it's supposed to get ridiculously cold this weekend, right as millions of Americans hit the road for holiday travel. That could be a dangerous combination.

Chris Fowle, general manager of Precision Tune AutoCare, shared a few helpful tips on how to keep your car safe.

"If you notice any slow starting issues, definitely have your battery checked out. You can also do a visual inspection of that. You can look for corrosion for around the battery terminals, or any staining or liquid seepage across the top of the battery," said Fowle.

Fowle says you should also make sure your oil has been changed recently and check for any oil or coolant leaks. Maintaining the proper tire pressure is also important.

"They are going to fluctuate because of the fact that it’s colder in the nighttime and warmer in the daytime in most cases," he said.

He suggests also looking under the hood at your serpentine belt and check for any cracks.

"Serpentine belt failure in cold weather months is pretty common, because if it breaks, the serpentine belt drives the alternator, the power steering pump, and unfortunately, your cooling system. So if that belt breaks while in transit, you’re going to be waiting on the side of the road for quite a while waiting on a wrecker," said Fowle.

The major temperature drop also falls on one of the busiest travel days of the year — Friday, Dec. 23, according to Megan Cooper with AAA Tennessee.

"If you have a flexible schedule, maybe avoid traveling on those days, and if you have a super flexible schedule, sometimes traveling on the holiday itself will give you a little bit of less crowded roadways," said Cooper.

If you end up on the side of the road, or in bad traffic, you'll want to keep some warm items inside your car.

"So maybe and extra blanket, an extra coat, hat, gloves, things that could keep you warm or safe if anything happens on the roadside. And speaking of staying comfortable, throw in some non-perishable food items and some water as well," said Cooper.

Cooper says there are other practical items to keep in your car during the winter weather season.

"Make sure you have things like an ice scraper, some de-icer solution, an abrasive solution like sand or kitty litter to help get you out of some slippery solutions," she said