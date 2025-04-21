'It's going to take people that have never done this.' Nonprofit starts housing project on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some estimates show Nashville is short 90,000 affordable housing units.

We frequently see that seniors and residents with low incomes are increasingly priced out of neighborhoods.

New construction on a prime piece of Nashville real estate will give at least 80 people in that group an affordable place to live.

Inspiritus, a faith-based organization with a strong Nashville presence, began planning the affordable housing community roughly six years ago.

After a long journey, Inspiritus and its partners celebrated a groundbreaking last week at the property on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Garfield Street. Construction began immediately with the demolition of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, which previously served as a food pantry operated by Inspiritus.

"We know we're not going to be able to house every one of them, but it's going to make a lot of difference for the 80 folks who move into our community," said Janet Arning, Executive Director at Inspiritus.

Through life's ups and downs, including the removal of both his legs, Inspiritus client Charlie Jones has played a key role in growing their community garden program called Healthy Gardens.

Jones says the organization has been there for him. He can't wait to see Inspiritus help others experiencing the housing crisis.

"Living is so hard now, and these houses are so expensive to try to live in, and I think it's wonderful that they're doing this," Charlie Jones said.

With it being a few feet from I-65, the new construction isn't hard to miss. The goal is for the five-story Live-Thrive-Give Campus, complete with 9,500 square feet of a free grocery store, community kitchen, and therapeutic art studio, to be done in 18 months.

"We know, when you're 90,000 units short in one city, it's going to take efforts for people that have never done this work before, and nonprofits and churches can fill in this space," Arning said.

About six months before it opens, Inspiritus will start accepting applications from seniors and people with disabilities earning less than $40,200, which is half of the area's median income.

Have information about other affordable housing initiatives in Nashville? Email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com to share your story or tips about addressing our city's housing crisis.

