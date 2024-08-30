It's hot! Intense heat three days in a row, and a record high for Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From construction workers to first-time visitors, the weather is impacting all of Nashville.

NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Bree Smith tells us we hit a record high of 102 degrees Thursday, breaking the record back in 1897. It is also the hottest reading of any day in Nashville since 2012.

The intense heat has also reached 100 degrees three days in a row this week.

"Hot!" said one four-year-old visitor. "So hot!"

"I was born and raised here...it doesn't matter. The heat gets worse every year," said a local.

One could argue the heat is even more intense on the job.

Grant Wilson, who's been working at a construction site in 12 South this week, says being in the sun all the time can be exhausting.

"It's like you're getting melted by the sun almost," he said. "If you're weak-minded, you're not gonna make it."

While workers know the drill — they take breaks and fill up on water and electrolytes — Wilson says it still takes a toll.

"Especially when you're in it multiple days in a row, that's when it starts to take an effect on your body even more," he explained.

Thankfully, with the temperatures set to decrease going into the weekend, Wilson and his team may able to get some relief.

Since Monday, the Department of Emergency Communications says they have responded to at least 31 heat-related calls for service.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.