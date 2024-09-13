It's hurricane season, and the Red Cross is in serious need of volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At peak hurricane season, the American Red Cross said they are in serious need of shelter volunteers.

As the remnants of Hurricane Francine make their way through the state, the Red Cross has already sent three Tennesseans to help in the aftermath. They are also standing by in Nashville in case of flooding or other storm concerns.

They are also now asking you to get involved. Henry Pipes, the disaster program manager for the nonprofit's Nashville branch, said they've never needed more volunteers than right now.

"Volunteers are literally the lifeblood of the organization," he said, noting they account for 90% of the nonprofit's workforce.

It's why they hosted a shelter volunteer training in Nashville Thursday afternoon, covering everything from how to set up a shelter and talk to clients to how to provide food, mental health, and financial assistance.

"We try to cover all the bases on the front end so folks don't get overwhelmed," said Pipes.

He explained a Red Cross volunteer can stay local or be deployed across the country. They respond to all kinds of emergencies, large and small.

Pipes said it's all worth it.

"This is the most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life considering we're simply preventing and alleviating human suffering and being with someone in their hour of need," he said.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, you can learn more on their website.

The Red Cross said to be prepared to get training and commit two weeks to respond to disasters.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.