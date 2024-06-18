'It's inhumane.' Despite how hot it is, Tennessee renters don't have a right to air conditioning

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite how hot it is, landlords in Tennessee are not required to keep the air conditioning running.

In our changing climate, that probably comes as a surprise.

However, unless it's in the lease, nothing in Tennessee's Landlord-Tenant Act gives renters the right to air conditioning.

"I think it's unfair. It's inhumane to me because without air we can't live and breathe," said Anita Brown.

On Tuesday, the apartment that Anita Brown rents on the second floor at Hallmark At The Park was 89-degrees.

Her air conditioning unit actually stopped working properly back in April. According to the maintenance team, a bullet hit her unit and broke it.

"Sweat rolls off me," Anita said sitting at her kitchen table.

Brown, so desperate in this unhealthy heat, called NewsChannel 5 for help. Compounding the 69-year-old's situation, she has Asthma-COPD and her son has mental health issues.

"I'm hot and I'm sick and I'm frustrated, and I'm suffering with anxiety, and it's just hard, it's really hard," Anita said.

Fortunately, there are some programs like Metro Action's Summer Cooling Program that provide fans and air conditioners for free to at risk people.

The agency’s cooling program prioritizes income eligible residents who are:



60 years or older

Physically disabled or a medical conditions that is worsened by extreme temperatures

Households with children age 5 or younger

"To be able to provide that level of relief for people is amazing," said Lisa McCrady Beverly, the director of communications for the Metro Action Commission.

I was so glad that after I spoke to Metro Action about Anita they were able to help her out. By the end of the day, a working air conditioner was hand-delivered to her apartment.

Metro Action is getting 60 more ACs this Thursday to last them the rest of the summer. You can also donate a new unit to Metro Action or donate money to fund one.

Are you suffering in this summer heat? Email your story to Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.