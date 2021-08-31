'It's just not fair' Mother remembers daughter killed in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last five months, Ann Lazu said her life no longer seems complete.

Her daughter, Michelle Shade’ Lazu had been driving on the 41A bypass back in March, when police say someone hit her car, killing her.

"She was my little goofball," Lazu said. "She would walk into the house and light up the room. You can ask anyone that knows her anyone and they'll tell you the same thing; she was a firecracker."

Dylan Connor Grady, 28, was arrested this week after a hospital stay due to his injuries in the crash, and charged with vehicular homicide due to alcohol intoxication, among other charges.

Police say he had an open container in the car.

Grady posted bond and is no longer in jail.

"It's just not fair, I don’t know," Lazu said. "It’s just not fair."

Ann Lazu Michelle Shade’ Lazu with her children

Shade’ leaves behind four kids, the oldest one is just 10 years old.

Her mom says she wishes anyone who would ever think of drinking and driving to listen to her warning of the impact that decision could have on others.

"I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy," Lazu said. "Think twice. I’ll give you my phone number, call me. I’ll pick you up at two and three in the morning so this doesn’t happen to someone else, because this is the worst feeling in the world."