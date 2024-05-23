'It's just really scary': Neighbors react to husband shooting, killing wife in Lebanon apartment complex

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon police say a man turned himself in after he shot and killed his wife inside a Lebanon apartment complex this past weekend.
Catara Yarbrough lost her life at The Ridge Apartments Saturday.
Police say 42-year-old Steve Yarbrough shot her multiple times.
"During nighttime we would hear banging and arguing, but it's just a crazy situation that happened near us," said their neighbor Star Bain.
"All of her kids were sweet, I feel bad for the kids because I know they're very tore up about it," she added.
After a search for him and his vehicle, police say Yarbrough turned himself into the Lebanon Police department later that day.
"It's a tragedy that she's leaving some kids behind, and those kids didn't lose just one parent, but they lost two parents, unfortunately," said Zach Patton with Lebanon Police.
Friends say Catara got Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Lane College in Jackson Tennessee and was working to get a Tennessee insurance license.
As for why this happened, police have not let us know about a motive. Right now, it's still an active investigation.
Where to find domestic violence help in Middle Tennessee
All counties: Morning Star Sanctuary - (615) 860-0188 / Nurture the Next - (615) 383-0994 / The Mary Parrish Center - (615) 256-5959 / YWCA Nashville - (615) 983-5160
Bedford / Coffee County: Haven of Hope - (931) 728-1133
Cheatham County: Safe Haven of Cheatham County - (615) 681-5863
Cannon County: Cannon County S.A.V.E - (615)-563-6690
Clay County: Genesis House - (931) 525-1637
Davidson County: Family & Children Services - (615) 320-0591 / Family Safety Center - (615) 880-1100 / Jean Crowe Advocacy Center - (615) 862-4767
Dickson and Hickman Counties: Women Are Safe (931) 729-9885
Giles County: The Shelter, Inc. - (931) 762-1115
Grundy County: Families in Crisis, Inc. - (931) 473-6543
Houston / Montgomery Counties: Urban Methodist Urban Ministries Safehouse - (931) 648-9100
Maury County: Center of Hope - (931) 840-0916
Robertson / Sumner / Wilson Counties: HomeSafe Inc. - (615) 452-5439
Rutherford County: Domestic & Sexual Assault Center - (615) 896-7377
Williamson County: Bridges Domestic Violence Center - (615) 599-5777