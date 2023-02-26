'It's just strange and a little sad': Large chemical storage drums illegally dumped in Buena Vista

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Someone dumped four large chemical storage drums at the end of Delta Avenue in Buena Vista last Saturday.

A doorbell camera captured a person in a white pickup truck parking, getting into the bed of the truck, and tossing the four barrels into a wooded area.

The barrels are bright blue and have stickers on them that say "washer solvent." Often used for windshield washer fluid, washer solvent contains methanol. Even in very small amounts methanol can be poisonous to people and pets. At least one of the barrels has some liquid in it.

"I don't know if he was just trying to avoid the proper disposal channels or what," said Logan Hinders, a homeowner.

In Nashville, it is illegal to get rid of waste anywhere except a disposal facility. Items that are hard to throw out can be disposed of in recycling centers in the city. Potentially harmful or toxic chemicals, often used for cleaning and maintenance of homes, can be dropped off at the East or the Ezell Pike Convenience Center. Metro residents can bring up to 15 gallons or 100 pounds of household hazardous waste each month. Windshield washer fluid is an accepted material. As for chemical storage drums, solid waste service providers in the area will pick those up for a fee.

Logan Hinders says urban neighborhoods shouldn't be treated as free-for-alls.

"It's just strange and a little sad. I mean, I just wish people would take care of our neighborhoods and not feel like they have the right to dump illegally," Hinders said.

Several people on the street reported the illegal dumping to the city. They were told a crew is coming out to get the barrels.

Tennessee passed a new trash law last year. The penalty for mitigated criminal littering is now $500.