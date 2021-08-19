'It’s kind of disheartening.' Burglars break down door to steal guitars and guns

PARAGON MILLS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A musician wants some sentimental guitars back after burglars broke down a door to get into his home.

In surveillance video captured on Tuesday in the Paragon Mills neighborhood, they first knock on the door to see if anyone's there as the homeowner's dog barks. Then, they go around back and you hear a saw before they kick in the door. Next, they carry out amps, guitars, and guns before they drive off.

Ring Burglary suspect one

Ring Burglary suspect two

Nick Britt-Cunningham is a musician, firearms instructor, and dive master. He said they also got away with his scuba diving log which carries a lot of memories.

He was at Jiu Jitsu when it happened. "Seven different guitars, they all mean something, but two of them are super important. They’re rare and expensive, and they were actually gifts,” Britt-Cunningham, “One was the first guitars I ever played, I was in 6th grade, first electric guitar."

He hopes people in the community will help him get his stuff back. Here’s some of it:

Martin DC 16 premium (autographed by Anna Nicole Smith)

Carvin Cobalt 980

Fender Telecaster Custom Shop

Fender Stratocaster Floyd Rose

Carvin V220 custom

Carvin SC90 custom

1965 Fender Bassman (amp)

"It’s kind of disheartening," Britt-Cunningham said. "And then another one that was given to me by a gentleman who passed away last year actually on the 21st, on Saturday he’s been gone one year... he did work with BB King, and I can’t get those things back."

Police have strong leads thanks to his friend Jer Gregg whose post online went viral. No arrests have been made yet, but investigators are said to be steps closer to justice. Gregg said, "I think the biggest thing is there are random strangers in the world that still care."

After the burglary, Nick is thankful for the community's support.

“Just the outpouring, and there's a lot of people saying they’re looking, they’re helping me check out pawn shops and stuff, it’s been absolutely insane, I love it," said Britt-Cunningham.

The musician is willing to offer a reward. If you find his guitars, guns, or amps, call Metro Police or message Nick on Facebook.