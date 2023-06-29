Tennessee mom shares perspective on judge's ruling to allow some gender-affirming care for minors to continue

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week — a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump — ruled against part of Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, temporarily blocking it from taking effect.

Nashville-based Judge Eli Richardson issued a preliminary injunction, which is essentially a temporary block on just part of this new Tennessee law that bans puberty blockers and hormone therapies. Judge Richardson's ruling allows those medications to continue to be prescribed but gender-affirming surgeries will still be banned under the new Tennessee law.

Heather Thomas, a mother of a transgender child, shared her perspective on the new development.

"My child was born assigned female at birth," said Thomas.

There are some things only a mother can notice, but for her child, Heather thinks the signals were pretty clear.

"Started being bullied incessantly, to the point of having suicidal ideation and even attempts," she said. "When I would wake up every morning and go to his room and go to his door, there was always fear he wouldn't be with us anymore."

Finally came a conversation, she admits, she wasn't ready for.

"At the age of 16, came to me and said, 'Mom, I think I might be trans,'" she said.

As her son Ellis started the long process of gender-affirming care, there were new signs she was thrilled to see.

"Once he started that, things started to get better. He started to look more like he felt inside and how he always felt," said Thomas.

Ellis had already concluded his transition by the time SB 1 was introduced — a bill from the Tennessee legislature to ban most forms of gender-affirming care for minors. So she decided to testify on Tennessee's Capitol Hill.

"My name is Heather Thomas, I’m here today with my son’s permission," said Thomas, during testimony on Feb. 1.

"They didn’t even listen to me, half of them were on their phones when I was talking," said Thomas.

SB 1 became law and was supposed to take effect this weekend. Then came the ruling Wednesday from Judge Richardson.

"In Nashville Tennessee, as of today, if you’re receiving gender-affirming care via medications, you’re allowed to continue to do that," explained NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo.

However, Leonardo says there are a couple of important things to note. For one, it only continues the use of medication.

"As it pertains to the surgical procedures for gender-affirming care, he left that portion of the law in play because the plaintiffs had no desire to get surgery," he said.

Two, it's just a temporary ruling.

"So, until we receive another ruling from a higher court, that’s where it stands," said Leonardo.

Thomas isn't celebrating the ruling just yet, but she hopes maybe one day she can.

"My immediate reaction was euphoria, but I also know this isn’t the end of it," said Thomas. "It’s life-saving. It’s choosing: do I want to allow my child to have medical care, just like any other thing that might be going on with them, or do I want them to risk the chance that they won’t be here by the time they’re 18?"

Heather says her son is now 26 and is enjoying his life out in San Diego.

Meanwhile, state leaders remain committed to a full ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office confirms they plan to appeal the judge's ruling.