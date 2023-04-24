It's okay to not feel okay. Mental health resources are available to you right now.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know people are still hurting over what happened at The Covenant School on April 27, 2023. We are too. Tennessee Voices for Victims is offering resource suggestions that could help you deal with disruptive thoughts.

Family and Children's Services of Nashville is available to connect you and your child to counseling and other resources. Call their 24/7 crisis line at (615) 244-7444, text (615) 502-HERE (4373) or visit their website.

The Nashville Children's Alliance provides free support groups for parents/caregivers, adolescents, and children each Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You'll need to RSVP ahead of time to gina.crean@nashvillechildrensalliance.org.

Transcend is a free app developed by the National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center to help users identify and respond to common impacts following a mass violence event. The app is available for download for both Apple and Android users.

Sometimes helping heal means helping others. You can support those directly impacted at The Covenant School by donating to the Caring for Covenant Fund through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The Community Foundation also has a fund established that supports the needs of first responders, including assistance for their mental health.

Tennessee Voices for Victims works on behalf of victims of crime in Tennessee helping with activism, empowerment, resources and more. You can reach them at (615) 390-5202 and find the most up-to-date resources information on their official website.