'It's quite a special event.' Judges spend Valentine's Day marrying couples in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this Valentine's Day, courtrooms and meeting rooms in Metro's justice building transformed into makeshift chapels.

Eight weddings were scheduled in the courtroom Judge Allegra Walker usually hears domestic violence and orders of protection cases.

"Of course, those subject matters are heavy, and it's not so nice, so to be able to turn the courtroom into a day of love and thanksgiving is really refreshing," said Judge Allegra Walker.

In the room where Judge John Aaron Holt usually has conferences, he married a man and woman who brought her son as a witness.

"Not a lot of good news or good things happen in a courthouse," said Judge John Aaron Holt. "This is where people and their families get together and celebrate their love and their joining of their union together, so it's quite a special event."

For bride and groom Barbara and Jake Rorex, this venue and setup were exactly what they were looking for.

"When we heard there was a little something special going on [and they] had a good photographer, we had to take the opportunity when it arose," said Jake Rorex.

But standing in the front of a courtroom with her groom was even better than Barbara expected.

"Like when we were talking in there, I don't know, I was just looking into his eyes, and it sounds cliche they were sparkling, and that I will remember forever," said Barbara Rorex.

It doesn't cost anything to be married by a judge in the courthouse. The fee for the required marriage license is $99.50.