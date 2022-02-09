'It's really a blessing for me.' Bethpage family celebrates woman's 100th birthday

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bethpage woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

At her birthday party, Beatrice Grizzle was surrounded by gifts, flowers, too many cards to count and loved ones, including her 84-year-old daughter Willie Hunter.

"To have a mother to live to 100 years old, and to teach me from a little girl how to live my life, and carry me to church and taught me right from wrong — it's really a blessing for me," Willie Hunter said.

Grizzle, or Mama Bea as many call her, has lived on her land in Bethpage for most of her life. Up to just a few months ago, she spent a lot of time outside in her garden. In her living room, she proudly displays a photo of a large cabbage she grew a handful of years ago.

Grizzle lived in a nursing home for a short time before her daughter, who lives next door, brought her back home.

"They had her in a nursing home and I couldn't stand it. I would go like to my window in my sunroom and I'd look out and mother wasn't here, and I was lonely. I was lost without her. Then finally we got to bring her home," Hunter said.

A caregiver is with Grizzle six days a week now. Rebecca Bittner has become like family.

"I just took to her like a bee does to honey because my mom. My parents are gone, and basically, I've adopted her as my grandmother," said Rebecca Bittner. "I was privileged to be allowed to come in here and take care of her. It means more than words can say."

When asked how it feels to turn 100 years old Grizzle quipped, "I can't tell no difference. It's the same day as yesterday."