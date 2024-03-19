It's springtime, and as the weather starts to change, so do the seasonal events!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year again — when the sun is out later, the tulips and cherry blossom trees are blooming, and the only thing bothering us in the midst of all the beauty is our allergies.

Spring has sprung!

Here's some ways to enjoy the sunshine in Nashville over the next few months.

Guided spring Hikes

When: March 23

Where: Different Tennessee State Parks

Throughout Tennessee, different state parks are offering free spring hikes guided by park staff with fun historical, natural and cultural features. See the full list of hikes on the above website.

Cheekwood in Bloom

When: March 9 to April 14

Where: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive

The theme is Belles Fleurs this year. Cheekwood boasts of 250,000 blooming bulbs in apricots, lavenders, warm pinks and yellows. On par with the theme, the color garden is designed as a hint to classical French gardens.

Tennessee Tulip Festival

When: March 16 to April 14

Where: Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Rd. Eagleville, TN

Over 700,000 tulip bulbs were planted at Lucky Ladd in preparation for this year's festival! Over 100 different kinds of tulips will bloom — and you get to pick your own and make a bouquet! Admission gets you the tulip farm, and the Lucky Ladd Farms Fun Park and Zoo.

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival

When: Saturday, April 13, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Nashville Public Square Park

This festival celebrates Japanese culture and features tons of fun entertainment and activities — family friendly. Highlights include a cherry blossom walk, children's activities, sumo suit wrestling and pups in pink parade. There are vendors and artists as well! Everyone is welcome to come.

Earth Day Festival

When: April 20, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park BandShell

This is a family-friendly event that celebrates the environment and our planet, with vendors such as local growers and makers, nonprofits, small businesses, and government agencies. There will be live music, food and drink, free tree giveaways, many different exhibitors and vendors, yoga, earth talk speakers, and more. It is free to everyone!

Spring Tennessee Craft Fair

When: May 3, 4 & 5

Where: Centennial Park

Artists are on-site for this unique event showcasing several different kinds of American handmade crafts. There are also hands-on activities for kids and food vendors to check out. It's free for everyone to attend.

Musicians Corner

When: Weekends, starting May 17 and 18, ending June 14 and 15

Where: Centennial Park

Live music for free in the park, with food trucks, a kidsville and local artisans are featured at these weekend concerts! Bring a picnic blanket and a friend and enjoy the sun and some sweet tunes for free.



Have a fun Spring event we don't know about? Email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com to have it added to the list!