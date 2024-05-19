It's springtime, which means good weather for exploring farmers markets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something laid back to do with your family on a sunny Saturday, or wanting to get some shopping done in a more exciting way than just going to the grocery store?

Check out one of the nearby farmers markets around Middle Tennessee!

Davidson County

Richland Park Farmers' Market

Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Saturday of the year at 4711 Charlotte Avenue! With over 80 local vendors, including bakers, cheese, produce, farmers, and more. There is free on site parking and street parking available.

East Nashville Farmers Market

This one's on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in East Nashville at 511 Woodland Street. There's live music, food trucks, local fruit and vegetables, baked goods and more. Pets welcome!

12 South Farmers Market

At Sevier Park on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., this farmers market has locally grown produce, dairy, meats, baked goods, live music, and food trucks. It runs every week through October, 3000 Granny White Pike.

Wedgewood-Houston Farmers Market

This farmers market has a unique setting, at The Outfield 416 Chesnut Street, where the old Greer Stadium guitar-shaped scoreboard is. It's every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and includes local farmers, bakers, chefs and more. It's free for everyone and open to the public.

Hip Donelson Farmers Market

For those of you who have to work during the week and find it hard to get to some markets, this one is on Fridays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 2705 Lebanon Pike. They have local farmers, vendors, food trucks, live music, and more, and all vendors come from within 150 miles of Donelson. There is also free parking.

Amqui Station Farmers Market

Every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., this market aims to foster community and offer fresh local produce and other agricultural products. It's at 303 Madison Station Blvd and the vendor list is always updated on Instagram.

Williamson County

Franklin Farmers Market

Find produce, meats and dairy, fruits and vegetables, baked goods and fresh food at this farmers market located at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. It's on Saturdays all year, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There are also a number of local crafts persons there.

Nolensville / Westhaven Farmers Market

Nolensville is every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 7428 Nolensville Road, and has organic produce, meats, baked goods, fresh eggs, crafts, and food trucks alongside fun background music and friendly faces, according to their website. Westhaven has all the same offerings, but happens on Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 191 Front Street in Franklin.

Cheatham County

Ashland City Farmers Market

On Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Riverbluff park, 175 Old Cumberland Street, This market officially opens on June 1. Vendors are still in the works, but you can follow along for updates on their Facebook page!

Kingston Springs Farmers and Artisans Market

This one starts on May 25 and happens until August 31. It's on Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and offers fresh local produce, hand-crafted goods, fresh foods, and locally made products. It's at 428 North Main Street.

Rutherford County

Main Street Murfreesboro

Locally grown produce, beef, poultry, pork, fresh eggs, and baked goods as well as artisans and crafters — this market features all this plus live local musicians. It's open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — they have a newsletter for weekly updates. As a fun special treat, on June 15 the market will be run entirely by kids in partnership with the Children's Entrepreneur Market. It's at 225 West College Street in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Farmers Market

It's producers only and its indoors! From a dozen different Middle Tennessee Counties — meats, eggs, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, plants and flowers are a part of this market. It's every Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Community Center at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro.

Wilson County

Gallatin Farmers Market

At 160 West Franklin Street, the Gallatin Farmers Market sells fresh produce, honey, eggs, baked goods and more. It's from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. seasonally.

Farmers and Artisan Market Goodlettsville

It's on Thursdays from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Goodlettsville Visitor's Center at Moss Wright Park, 705 Caldwell Drive. They are a producer-only market with fruits, vegetables, meats, breads, baked goods, plants, bath and body products, pet treats, hot foods, and more.

Hendersonville Farmers & Artisan Market

Saturdays from 8:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with live music, crafts, natural meats and produce — this market is located at 300 Indian Lake Boulevard. Learn more on their Facebook page!