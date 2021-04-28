'It's still serving and protecting.' Murfreesboro officer leaves force to work at addiction rehab center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro police officer recently left the force to focus on addiction and mental illness in his community.

"The overall mission doesn't change, it's just taking on a different role," said Jacob Lamb.

The 13-year police veteran said he saw the toll of addiction nearly every day on patrol.

"There's just not a lot of resources and there's not a lot of time to find resources. And that's what I love about this position at JourneyPure," Lamb said.

At JourneyPure, Lamb is now working in the main office getting the word out about their rehabilitation programs.

"With my experience as a police officer, I have a lot of relationships with people who are in a role where they are coming into contact with people who have issues with substance abuse. I'm using my platform and relationships to get them connected with treatment," he said.

Just since January, the Murfreesboro Police Department has responded to more than 1,000 drug or alcohol-related incidents.

"I'm all about accountability. I don't want people to use, but what causes them to use is something we need to address," he said.

Lamb said his new role may look different, but it's fundamentally the same.

"It's still serving and protecting. It's still seeing someone in their worst moment and turning it into their best moment. It's still saving lives ... it's restoring people's lives. My passion to serve and bring positive change didn't go away, if anything this place made it stronger," he said.

JourneyPure is an in-network alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.