"It’s super sad,” Patrons, business managers lament City Cafe's closure after 124 years

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A breakfast and meat-and-three institution is now closed.

A day after officially closing their doors in Murfreesboro, would-be patrons have been pulling on the doors to City Cafe all day.

“You’d think they put a date in the paper or something like that we didn’t see it,” said one would-be diner.

124 years, and regulars and visitors alike are already missing City Café.

“It was super good service food is great so it’s super sad,” said Emmy Robinson.

“We came here once a week,” said Dayana Cordoba. “The food, the eggs, the people, the pancakes the employees they’re awesome.”

The owners posted on social media about their plans to close saying "This economy has literally broke us".

One day after the post announcing their plans to close inventory ran out and the doors locked.

“I kept thinking I was gonna get some french fries but I never got over there. Didn’t know anything about it,” said Chris Gerbman.

“It was like a vapor just gone here today and gone tomorrow.”

Next door, The Country Gourmet's manager, Chris Gerbman is a bit of a historian.

“The City Café has always been for 125 years. It’s been a viable part of downtown Murfreesboro,” said Gerbman.

His theory is the restaurant won’t stay closed forever.

"Having known the history and how many people have been apart and owned the city Café over the years I believe it will leave a vacuum if it does not open."

But when, and if it does reopen he says diners should make sure it stays open for another 100-plus years.

“If you like small business go to them and spend money because that’s what it was lacking.”

The City Café owners posted on social media saying they did not coordinate any efforts to raise money through GoFundMe for the restaurant.

