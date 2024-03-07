It's the big day! Garth Brooks' honky tonk opens on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today's the big day! Garth Brooks' bar and Honky Tonk opens on Broadway.
Celebrations are set to kick off at 10 a.m. in the heart of Nashville’s famed Neon Neighborhood. This four-floor entertainment complex is the largest honky tonk on the strip.
Wednesday, Metro Nashville police announced the activation of the Blue Police substation right next to the new Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk.
Police Chief John Drake said the department created an entertainment district unit since the central precinct is several blocks away.
This ensures that there are enough officers on Broadway to keep people safe.
They unveiled the sign Wednesday. The chief says the grand opening of the bar and honky tonk will go down in history for the city and the people who come to Broadway to invest in the city of Nashville.
A new docuseries about building this honky tonk premieres on Amazon Prime today.
