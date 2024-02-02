It's time for the sweetest time of year...Girl Scout cookie season!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the best times of year! Soon we will see girl scouts selling cookies all over town!
But first they have to pick up their boxes of cookies to sell at the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee's Cookie Count and Go. More than 700,000 cookie packages will be picked up for the more than 7,00 girl scouts.
You'll be able to start buying cookies on Sunday! Sales end in the month of March.
We've attached the delicious cookie finder so you can find the treats nearest you!
