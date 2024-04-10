It's unclear when Tennessee House may consider the arming teachers bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tempers flared Tuesday afternoon, when the Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would allow certain teachers to carry firearms in the classroom. Dozens of parents started chanting in the Senate gallery, and when they were cleared after several warnings by Senate leadership, their protest continued out into the hallway.

"Vote them out, vote them out," the crowd chanted.

Here are the qualifications teachers would have to meet in order to carry a weapon in school.:



The teacher already has a handgun carry permit. The teacher goes through 40 hours of additional training. The teacher passes a psychological evaluation The local police chief or sheriff gives their approval. The school system's Director of Schools gives their approval. The teacher's principal gives their approval.

Applicants would also have to submit their fingerprints to local law enforcement and pass a background check.

"It’s pretty reasonable to me," said Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, who is also retired law enforcement and represents a more rural part of the state. "If you’ve been through the training, you’ve passed the test, you’ve qualified — to me it’s a reasonable alternative if you want to take advantage of it."

Hulsey thinks this can be a good resource for districts that struggle to hire enough School Resource Officers.

"You’ve got several that are having financial problems and staffing problems just plugging SROs in. So, I do think it’s a reasonable option," he said.

But Nashville Democrat, Rep. Bo Mitchell, called the idea insane.

"We want teachers to be therapists, we want teachers to be nurses, teachers have so many hats they need to wear — now they’re security?" he asked. "What’s killing kids is guns and the proliferation of assault rifles in this state — and until we address that issue, we’re not going to solve the problem."

Now that the Senate has passed the bill, all eyes are on the House. Last year, the bill was moving quickly through House committees, until the Covenant School shooting. Then the bill was "laid on the House desk." That's legislative talk for hitting pause. Debate could resume before the session ends. If it does, you can be sure lawmakers and concerned citizens will have a lot to say.

A spokesperson for House Republican leadership says the bill sponsor, Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, has not determined when or if the House will consider the arming teacher's bill.

"This legislation creates a carefully vetted, voluntary program in which willing faculty or staff undergo extensive crisis management and safety training, in addition to mental health evaluation, to ensure they are well prepared to carry a concealed weapon." Williams said in a statement. "Similar campus carry measures for higher education have been very effective in Tennessee, with no incidents and a significant overall reduction in crime."