'It's very heartbreaking': Nashville Airport Authority won't renew lease for Monell's at the Manor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amid the Nashville International Airport's expansion, officials notified Monell’s at the Manor that their lease won’t be renewed.

“It’s a part of history that’s going to be gone, and I think we need to preserve our history,” customer Jackie Zimmerman said.

She went to the restaurant for cheese grits and fried chicken.

"Just knowing it’s not going to be here, it’s sad," Zimmerman said.

Server Mehdy Kheshti said this is all he's known for more than a decade.

"It’s very heartbreaking," Kheshti said. "Disheartening."

This job has been his livelihood.

Owner Michael King hopes to transfer employees to his Germantown location, and he’s pursuing other options.

"I’m pissed,” King said.

He said the writing is on the wall.

"It’s not about Monell’s closing that location. It’s about the history that is about to see the wrecking ball."

The Colemore Mansion was built in 1893. It burned down in 1929 but was rebuilt. In the '40s, it was a political playground as the Colemere Country Club. Several presidents and even Andy Griffith were photographed at the location.

Nashville Archives Andy Griffith at the Colmere mansion

Eventually, it was turned into a restaurant. In 2011, Monell's moved into the mansion. Loyal customers and historians have created a Facebook group fighting to save the manor, and there are hundreds of people following it.

Monell's at the Manor will close their doors on Easter, which will be 13 after they opened.

“I think it’s a shame, and I think they should try to preserve it,” Zimmerman said.

What BNA has to say

The airport authority sent a statement:

“The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) notified its tenant at 1400 Murfreesboro Pike of its approaching end of lease – April 30, 2024 — and that it does not intend to renew the lease. We value all of our business partnerships and are committed to serving the Middle Tennessee community.”